A Financial Institute in Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Business Analyst to conduct end to end business analysis service to the Bank, for the purpose of business optimisation, defining appropriate information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, and providing innovative solutions to business problems.

PLEASE NOTE; TO QUALIFY FOR THE POSITION YOU MUST FULLY COMPLY WITH THE UNDERMENTIONED

An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis; and

Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience

Experience in a transformational project

Agile/Scrum certification

Understanding of business systems analysis

The main purpose of this position is to conduct end to end business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for the business, including but are not limited to:

Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development

Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business

Planning business analysis

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business

Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people

Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being Managing the quality of the solution being Managing change requirements and Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need). Developing user [URL Removed] in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decisions. Training users on the new system



Competencies



Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Stakeholder management

Presentation skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Ability to work in a team

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

Feasibility Report;

Business Case;

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

Business Process Modelling document; and

Training documentation; and

Product backlog;

User stories;

Requirements Traceability Matrix;

Test cases;

Training and knowledge transfer documentation; and

Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project





Desired Skills:

Knowledge of the (SDLC)

Business process models analysis

Skilled in using modelling tools

Agile methodology

Design and documentation

