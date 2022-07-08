Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team.
This is an amazing permanent opportunity that will be worked as hybrid model.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 5+ years’ experience as a business analyst
- Relevant degree (essential)
- Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models
- IIBA certification (essential)
Responsibilities:
- Identifying, investigating and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.
- Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.
- Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.
- Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.
- Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.
- Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.
- Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs.
- Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).
- Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- IIBA Certification
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years