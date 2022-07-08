Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 8, 2022

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team.

This is an amazing permanent opportunity that will be worked as hybrid model.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a business analyst
  • Relevant degree (essential)
  • Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models
  • IIBA certification (essential)

Responsibilities:

  • Identifying, investigating and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.
  • Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.
  • Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.
  • Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.
  • Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.
  • Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.
  • Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs.
  • Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).
  • Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

