Business Intelligence Team Leader at Private – Gauteng Randburg

Duties and Responsibilities
Manage in For CRM (SLX)functionality Manage Sage X3 functionality
SLX / Sage X3 integration Sage X3 Administration
In For CRM (SLX) Administration
Development of additional functionality as per business requirements New system development
Data migration
Improve current system processes. Business support
Reporting – In areas of responsibility/speciality
End user training – Provide training to staff on Council applications Document all changes implemented on the on the LOB applications. Financial Technical support
Support to the Parties to the Entity
Project planning, project manager ( time and schedule) and project review Coding techniques and programming practices
Staff development Governance
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities
SAGE 300 Development and Administration Sage X3 Development and Administration Developer skills. (MS SQL)
Problem-solving and analytical skills.
Planning.
Monitoring and tracking. Time management
Teamwork and communication.
Quality Control & Assurance
Coaching and Mentoring. Technical documentation Project Management
Financial Management Job Specific -behavioural
Team player
Must be able to function in a team and be prepared to be cross skilled to ensure continuity and provide leadership.
Driven, self-reliant, motivated Must be able to motivate others
Innovative 4IR directed
Job Specific – Technical
SQL server [Phone Number Removed]; (BI) VBScript, Microsoft office
SLX Architect C#
Web development
Sage X3 Development
Qualifications
IT Degree/Diploma (Developer,)
5 Years Financial Management practical experience
10 Years experience in Business application development. 5 Years experience in MS SQL business intelligence.
3 Years experience in in For CRM (SalesLogix) development will be advantageous
3 Years experience in Sage X3 Administration
5 Years Sage X3 Development 3 Years Web Development
5 Years System/Data migration
3 Years people management experience
Desired Skills:
- SAGE 300 Development and Administration
- MS SQL
- Financial Management
- Business Application Development
- Web Development
- System Migration
- CRM
- SALESLOGIX
- SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree