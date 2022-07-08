Business Intelligence Team Leader at Private

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage in For CRM (SLX)functionality Manage Sage X3 functionality

SLX / Sage X3 integration Sage X3 Administration

In For CRM (SLX) Administration

Development of additional functionality as per business requirements New system development

Data migration

Improve current system processes. Business support

Reporting – In areas of responsibility/speciality

End user training – Provide training to staff on Council applications Document all changes implemented on the on the LOB applications. Financial Technical support

Support to the Parties to the Entity

Project planning, project manager ( time and schedule) and project review Coding techniques and programming practices

Staff development Governance

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

SAGE 300 Development and Administration Sage X3 Development and Administration Developer skills. (MS SQL)

Problem-solving and analytical skills.

Planning.

Monitoring and tracking. Time management

Teamwork and communication.

Quality Control & Assurance

Coaching and Mentoring. Technical documentation Project Management

Financial Management Job Specific -behavioural

Team player

Must be able to function in a team and be prepared to be cross skilled to ensure continuity and provide leadership.

Driven, self-reliant, motivated Must be able to motivate others

Innovative 4IR directed

Job Specific – Technical

SQL server [Phone Number Removed]; (BI) VBScript, Microsoft office

SLX Architect C#

Web development

Sage X3 Development

Qualifications

IT Degree/Diploma (Developer,)

5 Years Financial Management practical experience

10 Years experience in Business application development. 5 Years experience in MS SQL business intelligence.

3 Years experience in in For CRM (SalesLogix) development will be advantageous

3 Years experience in Sage X3 Administration

5 Years Sage X3 Development 3 Years Web Development

5 Years System/Data migration

3 Years people management experience

Desired Skills:

SAGE 300 Development and Administration

MS SQL

Financial Management

Business Application Development

Web Development

System Migration

CRM

SALESLOGIX

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

