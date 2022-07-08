C++ Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Experience Range

5-6 years

A contributor who understands the banking system and helps the customer to solve issues on a day-to-day basis.

The main important role is to develop, test and support the piece of work assigned to the person. They not only identify user needs but also create new applications for any given trading issue while making improvements based on feedback from users.

Here’s how you’ll contribute:

Understand Basic banking systems and especially trading systems.

Need to understand payment workflow which includes payment confirmation and settlement with various corporate clients of the bank.

Technically sound on JAVA and C, C++ to understand the issue and provide solutions.

Skills required to contribute:

C, C++, SQL, LINUX, Python, JAVA EE, SPRING/Springboot, IBM MQ, Excel Macros, REST and SOAP webservice, JAVA Swing

Desired Skills:

C Programming

C++ Programming

Springboot

REST

SOAP

Java Programming

JAVA EE

Java Enterprise Edition

IBM MQ

JAVA Swing

Banking

Trading Systems

Payment Workflow

SOAP Webservice

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

