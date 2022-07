Data Base Administator –

Our client has a 12 month contract vacancy for a Data Base Administrator Developer. This position would be a Hybrid working model.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

Visual [URL Removed] with database software to find ways to store, organise and manage data

Troubleshooting

Keeping databases up to date

Database design and development

Managing database access

Designing maintenance procedures and putting them into operation

Ensuring that databases meet user requirements

liaising with programmers, applications/operational staff, IT project managers and other technical staff

Managing database security/integrity and backup procedures

Implementing security measures

Defining objectives through consultation with staff at all levels

Writing reports, documentation and operating manuals

Testing and modifying databases to ensure that they operate reliably

Providing user training, support and feedback

Writing disaster recovery plans

Archiving data

Experience in Visual Basic and .NET.

Specialises in designing and developing database programs and systems, maintaining, and updating

Perform many related database functions, including designing, implementing, and maintaining databases

Administer, develop, test, or demonstrate databases

Knowledge of large, relational databases and data structure

Desired Skills:

Visual.net

Visual Basic.net

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position