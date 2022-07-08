Full Stack Developer –

Our client has a vacancy for a Senior Full Stack Developer in Samrand, Gauteng. Candidate must have Digital and IT Product Development experience

The ideal candidate should be competent in development, with an affinity for development of solutions to customer requirements.

The ideal candidate will be able to contextualise business requirements, take ownership and responsibility for tasks assigned, contribute to design sessions, complete design and development within time deadlines and budget, delivering quality work with minimal rework

PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

Degrees (or equivalent with requisite experience):

Eng Computer, B.Sc Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant Certifications and demonstration of Continued Education beneficial

Technical and Software Support:

Scrum / Agile

C# .NET (Web Forms, MVC, Entity Framework, .NET Core & related)

SQL

Blazor, Angular, React, JS Node, Knockout (Beneficial)

Cordova (Beneficial)

Native IOS, Android (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Ext-Js, React, SenchaTouch or other JavaScript frameworks)

Web Service Development (RESTful or SOAP, using JAX-RS, JAX-WS, JSON and JAXB)

Apache Ant Build Tool

Any experience with message queuing is advantageous

TFS and TFS Code Repositories

Linux OS (Redhat / CentOS), Windows Server 2008 / 2013

Ability to effectively work in a team and willingness to assist other team members. Making sure you are available when the team needs you.

Recognised and trusted member of the team, who embodies the spirit and willingness aligned to Resolve’s philosophy of “making business better”

Considered as being comfortable in the product and trusted by clients as well as internally.

Broad expertise across the platform and product (which will be acquired through product training and experience)

Customisation and / or development of sustainable modules for the software platforms, with minimal rework.

On-time, within budget, and of high quality with minimal rework due to bugs or misunderstanding of requirement.

Perform successful deployments of platform and modules on various servers

Capable of working in a highly agile, somewhat unstructured

