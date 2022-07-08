Helpdesk Support Technician at Private

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate helpdesk and log calls.

Support users with login and passwords Support users with windows issues

Operate within the SLA with business Windows Server support

Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier services.

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, and EMC.

Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and hardware.

Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and hardware.

Perform routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files.

Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution time.

Assist users with mobile and remote communications.

Assist with third party connections to and from MIBCO up to platform level. Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically.

Ensure operational availability of video conferencing equipment. User account management.

Internet Website and Intranet webmaster.

Execute on the employment contract and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.

Trouble shooting, basic repair and maintenance of end user equipment. Operate within the policies and procedures .

Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies

Team player with good communication skills. Work under pressure and to time lines.

Work unsupervised and be disciplined. Be methodical.

Excellent troubleshooting capability.

Helpful and engaging manner, including phone support. Be mindful of quality and continuous improvement.

Technical.

Active directory and Exchange Windows 7/8/10/11

Windows Server 2012 and above TCP/IP

Microsoft Office 2013 and 365 Microsoft Teams

Smart phone platforms Microsoft DPM

Microsoft Endpoint Protection

Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast Digidata (User Account Management) Web technology i.e. Joomla

Qualifications

Matric with tertiary IT qualification.

Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least one.

Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage.

7 years’ experience within a user support role is required.

5 years’ hardware repair and hardware maintenance is required.

Traceable desktop support history.

Microsoft desktop and server operating systems support. Microsoft office and end user products.

General networking administration. General backup technology.

Office 365 applications experience.

Office 365 account configuration experience. General virtualization knowledge.

Adherence to policies and procedures.

General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.

General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN. General tools and utilities used in administration and support.

Working knowledge of Mimecast, Microsoft Exchange, Exchange Online, Cisco telephony and switching, Cisco Meraki and Microsoft system centre.

Working knowledge of video conferencing technologies.

Keep current on new technologies and improvements, including 4IR.

Desired Skills:

IT Qualification

MCTIP Desktop

COMPTIA A+

3GLTE

APN

4IR

CISCO

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Institute of Chartered IT Professionals

Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa

