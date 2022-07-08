The Role: We are currently looking for a ICT Senior System Developer (C#/.Net) to join our company on a permanent basis
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Degree/Diploma
Experience Required:
- 5+ years hand-on experience with MCF, .Net (C#), TSQL, SSIS, K2 Workflow, ASP.Net, Agile Methodology, MS Sharepoint, SSRS
- Hands on experience on Screen Layout using Harness, Sections, Flow Actions, Data Transforms, Declarative and Decision Rule Types
- Experience in troubleshooting & performance tuning of PRPC applications utilizing Clipboard, Tracer and PLA
- Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)
- Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;
- Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;
- Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);
- Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;
- Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);
- Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;
- Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources
- Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.
- Knowledge on PEGA 8 components Case Management, Data Management and UI
- Understanding of PEGA best practices, Integration Rules and guardrails