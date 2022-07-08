Junior Data Engineer

Our client has a position for a Junior Data Engineer for Chemicals Inventory Target Setting Tool.

The role will involve three main parts as follows:

Data extraction : Extract data from multiple sources, the source can be a database, an internal/external ERP/CRM system, MSSQL, Oracle databases etc. partly accessible through REST APIs

Data storing/transition: Store gathered data (from sources) into a well-organized and structured SQL data base. Setting up normalized and efficient postgrads data models partly in the cloud environment (MS AZURE). Setting up a compliant user management

Transformation: Transformations aim at cleaning, structuring, and formatting the data sets to make data consumable for processing or analysis. Providing access to results through RESTful APIs

Responsibilities

Develops and maintains scalable data pipelines and builds out new API integrations to support increasing data volumes and complexity

Collaborates with analytics and business teams to improve data models that feed business intelligence tools, increasing data accessibility and fostering data-driven decision making across the organization

Implements processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate and available for key stakeholders and business processes that depend on it

Organize and prepare raw data, form different sources, for prescriptive and predictive modelling

Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Requirements and skills

Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field

Knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python, SQL is a must)

Hands-on experience with SQL (postgres, MSSQL) database design and knowledge in creating efficient data models

Experience in solution architecture and data architecture

Ability in managing and communicating data warehouse plans to internal customers.

Great numerical and analytical skills

Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Experience solution architecture

Great numerical

analytical skills

Technical expertise with data models

data architecture

Data mining

segmentation techniques

