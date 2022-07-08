Our client has a position for a Junior Data Engineer for Chemicals Inventory Target Setting Tool.
PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY PEOPLE THAT APPLY WILL BE CONTACTED
The role will involve three main parts as follows:
- Data extraction: Extract data from multiple sources, the source can be a database, an internal/external ERP/CRM system, MSSQL, Oracle databases etc. partly accessible through REST APIs
- Data storing/transition: Store gathered data (from sources) into a well-organized and structured SQL data base. Setting up normalized and efficient postgrads data models partly in the cloud environment (MS AZURE). Setting up a compliant user management
- Transformation: Transformations aim at cleaning, structuring, and formatting the data sets to make data consumable for processing or analysis. Providing access to results through RESTful APIs
Responsibilities
- Develops and maintains scalable data pipelines and builds out new API integrations to support increasing data volumes and complexity
- Collaborates with analytics and business teams to improve data models that feed business intelligence tools, increasing data accessibility and fostering data-driven decision making across the organization
- Implements processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate and available for key stakeholders and business processes that depend on it
- Organize and prepare raw data, form different sources, for prescriptive and predictive modelling
- Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability
Requirements and skills
- Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field
- Knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python, SQL is a must)
- Hands-on experience with SQL (postgres, MSSQL) database design and knowledge in creating efficient data models
Experience in solution architecture and data architecture
- Ability in managing and communicating data warehouse plans to internal customers.
- Great numerical and analytical skills
- Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- Experience solution architecture
- Great numerical
- analytical skills
- Technical expertise with data models
- data architecture
- Data mining
- segmentation techniques