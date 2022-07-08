Junior Data Engineer

Jul 8, 2022

Our client has a position for a Junior Data Engineer for Chemicals Inventory Target Setting Tool.
PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY PEOPLE THAT APPLY WILL BE CONTACTED

The role will involve three main parts as follows:

  • Data extraction: Extract data from multiple sources, the source can be a database, an internal/external ERP/CRM system, MSSQL, Oracle databases etc. partly accessible through REST APIs

  • Data storing/transition: Store gathered data (from sources) into a well-organized and structured SQL data base. Setting up normalized and efficient postgrads data models partly in the cloud environment (MS AZURE). Setting up a compliant user management

  • Transformation: Transformations aim at cleaning, structuring, and formatting the data sets to make data consumable for processing or analysis. Providing access to results through RESTful APIs

Responsibilities

  • Develops and maintains scalable data pipelines and builds out new API integrations to support increasing data volumes and complexity

  • Collaborates with analytics and business teams to improve data models that feed business intelligence tools, increasing data accessibility and fostering data-driven decision making across the organization

  • Implements processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate and available for key stakeholders and business processes that depend on it

  • Organize and prepare raw data, form different sources, for prescriptive and predictive modelling

  • Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Requirements and skills

  • Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field

  • Knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python, SQL is a must)

  • Hands-on experience with SQL (postgres, MSSQL) database design and knowledge in creating efficient data models
    Experience in solution architecture and data architecture

  • Ability in managing and communicating data warehouse plans to internal customers.

  • Great numerical and analytical skills

  • Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • SQL
  • Experience solution architecture
  • Great numerical
  • analytical skills
  • Technical expertise with data models
  • data architecture
  • Data mining
  • segmentation techniques

Learn more/Apply for this position