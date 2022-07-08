- The Network Specialist is responsible for planning, installing and maintaining the network [URL Removed] incumbent will also be expected to troubleshoot a variety of networking problems that may arise in theo
Desired Skills:
- Network Specialist L3 ( Routing & Switching ) r
- EIGRP
- BGP
- OSPF
- MPLS
- MP BG
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Extensive experience in a network operation in Security, Knowledge of Switch functionsASR routers1000, ISR routers.
– Should have hands on experience on Cisco networking equipment.
– Knowledge of Routing Protocols: RIP, RIP2, IGRP, EIGRP, BGP, OSPF,MPLS and MP BG.
– Technical knowledge and practical experience of Security technologies and routing protocols, QoS &switching technology.
– Good Knowledge of L3 Protocols for IP Networks e.g. DHCP, DNS, VLAN, PPP, ICMP, ARP, NAT, QoSetc.
– Sound knowledge of Routing protocols OSPF, EIGRP, BGP and troubleshooting, Switching/stacking/VSS/STP/HSRP/VRRP,
– Troubleshooting leased lines and Monitoring Network Related Problems for sites across the country.
– Taking Back-up Configurations of N/W equipment’s like Routers, Switches and ASAbasis. Network monitoring using Network Management Tools like SNMP and PRTG.
– Nexus Technology VPC/VDC, Troubleshooting CPU, Memory, performance issues, ACL, QOS, packetdrops & Troubleshooting