Network Specialist

The Network Specialist is responsible for planning, installing and maintaining the network [URL Removed] incumbent will also be expected to troubleshoot a variety of networking problems that may arise in theo

Desired Skills:

Network Specialist L3 ( Routing & Switching ) r

EIGRP

BGP

OSPF

MPLS

MP BG

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Extensive experience in a network operation in Security, Knowledge of Switch functionsASR routers1000, ISR routers.

– Should have hands on experience on Cisco networking equipment.

– Knowledge of Routing Protocols: RIP, RIP2, IGRP, EIGRP, BGP, OSPF,MPLS and MP BG.

– Technical knowledge and practical experience of Security technologies and routing protocols, QoS &switching technology.

– Good Knowledge of L3 Protocols for IP Networks e.g. DHCP, DNS, VLAN, PPP, ICMP, ARP, NAT, QoSetc.

– Sound knowledge of Routing protocols OSPF, EIGRP, BGP and troubleshooting, Switching/stacking/VSS/STP/HSRP/VRRP,

– Troubleshooting leased lines and Monitoring Network Related Problems for sites across the country.

– Taking Back-up Configurations of N/W equipment’s like Routers, Switches and ASAbasis. Network monitoring using Network Management Tools like SNMP and PRTG.

– Nexus Technology VPC/VDC, Troubleshooting CPU, Memory, performance issues, ACL, QOS, packetdrops & Troubleshooting

Learn more/Apply for this position