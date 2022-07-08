Project Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Rosebank

ENVIRONMENT:

A hands-on & solutions-driven Project Manager is sought by a forward-thinking Business & Employment Solutions provider in Joburg focused on youth empowerment to provider oversight over several initiatives and projects, monitoring progress from inception to the successful completion, ensuring clients expectations are met. You will be expected to define project scope, goals & deliverables, draft and submit budget proposals, develop full-scale project plans while devising contingency plans and guiding and supporting the Project team. You must possess a suitable BCom Degree or equivalent, Project Management Professional, Prince2 Certification and Agile Methodology with 5-10 years working within the area of IT Projects and experience with Projects/IT Legislation and Regulatory Acts, DevOps, Jira & Kanban.

DUTIES:

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and project stakeholders.

Identify resources needed for projects to meet defined goals and assign individual responsibilities and manage delivery.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Negotiate with other department managers, with assistance from the Head of the PMO for the acquisition of required personnel from various divisions.

Manage project risks within defined tolerance levels.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools, track project milestones and deliverables.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.

Conduct project post-implementation reviews and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

The overall direction, coordination, execution, control and completion of specific projects covering service delivery as well as new Projects aligned to company strategies, commitments and goals. Values of integrity and a work ethic of delivery excellence.

Co-ordinate the Planning and Implementation of a Project.

Facilitate the definition of Project Scope, goals and deliverables.

Define Project tasks and resource requirements.

Develop full scale Project plans.

Assemble and coordinate Project staff.

Manage Project Resource allocation.

Plan and schedule project timelines.

Provide direction and support to Project team.

Quality Assurance.

End to end testing of all Project deliverables where possible else co-ordinate testing.

Constantly monitor and report on the progress of a Project.

Present reports defining Project progress, problems and solutions.

Implement and manage Project changes and interventions to achieve Project outputs.

Project evaluations and assessment of results.

Risk Management and mitigation implementation.

Business Processes –

Review and make recommendations on the methodology for managing projects.

Provide feedback and update to management.

Risk Management.

Customer/Stakeholders –

Regular feedback and reporting.

Compile requirements for business units and translate the requirement into project charter based on PMO framework.

Present provisional projects to management (IM Steering committee and/or Exco) for approval.

Financial –

Monitor and control project cost.

Level of complexity –

Nature of the work is complex and requires a degree of thought and judgment.

Understanding the macro and micro-economic variables and how they impact the different projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BCom or equivalent.

Project Management Professional, Prince2 Certification and Agile Methodology.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 – 10 years’ work experience within IT projects, 5 must be on Project Management.

Agile.

Waterfall.

Experience in a Financial Service or Asset Management environment.

Software and hardware proficiency.

Change Management.

Knowledge of IT and investment environment.

Projects/IT Legislation and Regulatory Acts.

Strong familiarity with various software programs, such as Excel and Microsoft Project.

Working experience on Agile tools such as DevOps, Jira, Kanban.

Communication (oral and written) and presentation skills.

Required to work after hours and/or on weekends if necessary.

Driver’s licence and own vehicle essential.

Advantageous –

BSc or BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or another similar field.

Professional Body/Association – Association of Project Managers (APMG) UK & Project Management Institute (PMI). USA.

MBA or similarly relevant Graduate Degree would be an asset.

Previous work experience as a Project Manager or another similar leadership role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Minimum Technical/Core skill requirement.

Demonstrated Leadership and Management skills.

Ability to plan, organise and supervise.

Results oriented.

Able to adapt changes quickly and change priorities.

Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating.

Experience at working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment is essential.

Ability to read communication styles of team members and contractors who come from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

Able to obtain stakeholder buy-in from across the spectrum, including senior management, clients, and other departments.

Can effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.

Ability to bring project to successful completion through political sensitivity.

Strong interpersonal skills.

