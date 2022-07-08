Regulatory Reporting Analyst –

Our client in the banking industry has a vacancy for a Regulatory Reporting Analyst who will be part of the South Africa Finance team, supporting the Head of Regulatory Reporting with the implementation of BCBS 239 principles for the regulatory reports and will also have responsibilities for regulatory reporting controls and submissions to the SARB

Support the SA Finance team in the development and implementation of the required deliverables under the local ‘BCBS 239 Playbook’ implementation plan;

Continuous SME and Project management of the BCBS 239 activity with SA Finance team;

Support with the programme scope prioritization and enhancement of Board/ Senior Management Metrics;

Working closely with various stakeholders within the bank in relation to their relevant areas of responsibilities for the BCBS 239 plan relating to the identified key regulatory reports relating to Finance;

Preparation of presentations for BCBS 239 prudential on-sites, involvement in BCBS 239 prudential on-sites and driving BCBS 239 responses to the regulator that relate to Finance key reports. Preparation of committee presentations;

Provide SME input, support and attendance at the BCBS 239 Working Group and SteerCo’s as required;

Providing oversight of Finance’s progress towards compliance with BCBS 239;

Providing technical support by maintaining and updating technical documentation in relation to BCBS 239 and regulatory reports;

Involvement in BAU internal control maintenance, where applicable; and

Support the regulatory reporting team with various aspects relating to regulatory reporting to the SARB.

Providing technical support to SA Finance team to ensure regulatory reporting compliance to the SARB is achieved;

Experience/qualification:

A good understanding of banking industry regulatory landscape and specific directives

Extensive, proven experience in regulatory reporting and a good knowledge of BCBS 239 Principles is desirable and regulatory reporting requirements is essential

Proficient in project management and overall oversight of project management activities

Ability to engage and collaborate with stakeholders at various levels to effectively drive or influence change across functions and geographies

Effective in tracking and reporting progress updates of multiple areas against milestones and in highlighting key issues

Strong excel skills and experience of working with and manipulating large data sets

Self-motivated person with a high level of personal responsibility, drive, dedication and a desire to excel consistently

Desired Skills:

bcbs239

regulatory

monitoring analyst

