Senior Java Developer

Job Spec
- Strong application/software development or programming background in Java
- Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Ability to work on different tiers of the application
- Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern
- Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)
- Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks
- Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.
- Solid application database management practices in a high-volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).
- Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.
- Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions
- Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS
- Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure
- Good experience with integrated system environments
- Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)
- Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.
- Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.
- Proven ability as a problem-solver
- Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.
- Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs
- Eclipse
- InteliJ
- Git
- Maven
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- Debugging & troubleshooting.
- Write well-documented and maintainable code.
- Passion for software excellence and be quality-driven.
- You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.
Educational Requirements:
- B-Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.
- Java application programming/development experience
- JEE-Experience
- Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server
- Relational database experience (DB2 preferred
Desired Skills:
- WebSphere Application Server
- Enterprise Java Beans
- Java 2 Platform
- Enterprise Edition
- J2EE
- Servlet
- Java Database Connectivity
- JDBC
- Java Message Service
- JMS
- Spring Framework
- JPA
- Java Persistence API
- Java Programming
- SOA-Architecture
- Web Services (SOAP/XML)
- SOA-security requirements
- SOA-security Model
- JSON
- SQL
- WAS
- IBM Websphere Application Server
- Angular
- Java Development
- Hibernate
- RESTful WebServices
- DB2
- InteliJ
- Java Enterprise Edition
- JEE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree