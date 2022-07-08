Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 8, 2022

Job Spec

  • Strong application/software development or programming background in Java
  • Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
  • Ability to work on different tiers of the application
  • Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern
  • Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)
  • Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks
  • Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.
  • Solid application database management practices in a high-volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).
  • Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.
  • Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions
  • Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS
  • Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure
  • Good experience with integrated system environments
  • Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)
  • Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.
  • Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.
  • Proven ability as a problem-solver
  • Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.
  • Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs
  • Eclipse
  • InteliJ
  • Git
  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • SonarQube
  • Nexus
  • Debugging & troubleshooting.
  • Write well-documented and maintainable code.
  • Passion for software excellence and be quality-driven.
  • You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Educational Requirements:

  • B-Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.
  • Java application programming/development experience
  • JEE-Experience
  • Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server
  • Relational database experience (DB2 preferred

Desired Skills:

  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Enterprise Java Beans
  • Java 2 Platform
  • Enterprise Edition
  • J2EE
  • Servlet
  • Java Database Connectivity
  • JDBC
  • Java Message Service
  • JMS
  • Spring Framework
  • JPA
  • Java Persistence API
  • Java Programming
  • SOA-Architecture
  • Web Services (SOAP/XML)
  • SOA-security requirements
  • SOA-security Model
  • JSON
  • SQL
  • WAS
  • IBM Websphere Application Server
  • Angular
  • Java Development
  • Hibernate
  • RESTful WebServices
  • DB2
  • InteliJ
  • Java Enterprise Edition
  • JEE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

