Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng

We have a position available for a Senior Test Analyst with 3-5 years of experience.
Must have Manual Testing, API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman), SQL Queries, and BI Experience/ knowledge – a must.
This is a hybrid role, with location preference – Cape Town
- Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool
- Building and maintain regression test packs
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents
- Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
- Performing risk based testing on complex systems
- API Testing
- Tools/ Technologies: SQL, AzureDevOps, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience
Desired Skills:
- Manual Testing
- API Testing
- SQL Queries
- Postman
- SOAP UI