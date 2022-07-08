Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng

We have a position available for a Senior Test Analyst with 3-5 years of experience.

Must have Manual Testing, API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman), SQL Queries, and BI Experience/ knowledge – a must.

This is a hybrid role, with location preference – Cape Town

Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Performing risk based testing on complex systems

API Testing

Tools/ Technologies: SQL, AzureDevOps, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

API Testing

SQL Queries

Postman

SOAP UI

