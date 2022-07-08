Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng

We have a position available for a Senior Test Analyst with 3-5 years of experience.
Must have Manual Testing, API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman), SQL Queries, and BI Experience/ knowledge – a must.

This is a hybrid role, with location preference – Cape Town

  • Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool

  • Building and maintain regression test packs

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

  • Performing risk based testing on complex systems

  • API Testing

  • Tools/ Technologies: SQL, AzureDevOps, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

Desired Skills:

  • Manual Testing
  • API Testing
  • SQL Queries
  • Postman
  • SOAP UI

