Senior WordPress/PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

TAKE the reins to deliver efficient, high-performance websites, lead the architectural direction & provide technical oversight as your coding expertise as a Senior WordPress/PHP Developer is sought by a growing Digital Agency. You will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of both front-end and back-end development of all projects, building user-friendly experiences and creating elegant and dynamic UIs for the web. Other responsibilities include other application architecture, server configuration, developing, maintaining, following coding standards and best practices. The ideal candidate should be able to strategically leverage multiple web technologies to solve complex problems, adept at following scope documents to deliver on client expectations & possess expert-level skills in PHP, JavaScript, WordPress, HTML and CSS – Minimum of 5 years of experience.

Plan and implement website features in the form of WordPress plugins and/or themes.

Use Core WordPress APIs to extend the WordPress admin experience.

Investigate, evaluate, and code review new technologies, services, plugins for project use. Specifically for security, performance, code quality and maintainability.

Thoughtfully gather requirements for complex problems and break them down into simple solutions.

Collaborate with multiple internal and external stakeholders to execute scope.

Setup and troubleshooting of – Staging and production environments. Local development environments. Automated code deploys (Bitbucket Pipelines).

Maintain and extend internal staging server and cross-team build tools.

Integrate and troubleshooting 3rd-party technologies into projects.

Conduct site audits and provide recommendations based on performance best practices and Core Web Vitals.

Able to strategically leverage multiple web technologies to solve complex problems.

Adept at following scope documents to deliver on client expectations.

Possess expert-level skills in PHP, JavaScript, WordPress, HTML and CSS – Minimum of 5 years of experience.

Experience with Composer (Dependency Manager for PHP).

Familiarity with – SASS/SCSS, or other CSS Pre-processor frameworks. Popular UI frameworks and patterns (Bootstrap, Foundation, Material UI). Creative design tools like Figma, Sketch, and/or Photoshop. AJAX, XML, and JSON.

Experienced with RESTful API integrations.

Experience with Bash or other shell scripting languages.

Concurrent versioning systems like GitHub or Bitbucket (Bitbucket is our current preferred platform).

Strong understanding of SQL and MySQL.

Capable of managing delivery dates, code quality and readability.

Experienced with Git: branching, merging, submitting code for peer review, and reviewing peers’ code.

Able to communicate professionally with technical and non-technical teammates and clients.

It would be great if you are:

Comfortable in being Project Lead and communicating with clients should the need arise.

Comfortable working on MacOS and supporting less technical team members.

Comfortable working with GA (Universal and GA4) and GTM.

Experience using Asana for task and project management.

Experience with Beaver Builder page builder, including extending functionality.

Experience in the Bedrock WordPress boilerplate.

Experience with Webpack, npm, or similar tools.

Experience with Docker, Vagrant, or other local container tools – Current preferred container platform is Vagrant using VVV local development environment.

Experience with Twig front-end templating framework.

Experience with JavaScript frameworks such as React and [URL Removed] of server configurations (LAMP, LEMP, etc.).

Diligent.

Self-motivated.

Strategic.

Collaborative.

Innovative.

Adaptable.

Strong Communicator.

Goal-oriented.

