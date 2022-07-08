Test Analyst x2 – Gauteng

We are looking for x2 Intermediate Test Analysts with at least 4 years test analysis experience and strong API testing skills (Postman). Katalon experience is a bonus.
Hybrid work model – Successful candidates will be required to go to the Johannesburg offices from time to time.
We are looking for x2 Intermediate Test Analysts with at least 4 years test analysis experience and strong API testing skills (Postman). Katalon experience is a bonus.
Hybrid work model – Successful candidates will be required to go to the Johannesburg offices from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate Test Analyst
- API Testing Skills (Postman)
- Katalon – A bonus to have