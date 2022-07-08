UI/UX Specialist
Experience and Qualifications
- Matric (essential)
- Minimum of a bachelor’s degree (essential)
- Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.
- 3 to 5 years UX experience
- Financial services experience is an advantage
- Proven product development experience
- Certification in interaction design, new media design, or related field preferred, but other qualifications with practical experience will be accepted
Responsibilities and work outputs
End-To-End User Experience and Service Design Execution
- Be the accountable party in ensuring ideal customer journey deliverables, in executing unique and innovative digital solutions and experiences.
- Understand and represent the customer’s requirements and needs throughout the product development lifecycle.
- Collaborate with resources and internal stakeholders to ensure design requirements adequately reflect the defined business processes and fully support all components of the functional business requirements.
- Be a hands-on user-design expert, shaping the concept and seeing it through to detailed design and implementation across a variety of devices and platforms.
- Follow and embed a User Centred Design approach to execute on new business requirements as well as improve the overall experience.
- Represent the user experience team in providing feedback to business while incorporating market analysis, customer feedback, various platform-specific metrics, and usability findings into designs.
- Translate business requirements into user centric designs through interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, user testing and research.
- Conduct user research such as usability testing and competitor reviews.
- Drive for synergy across wireframes and prototyping of user interfaces, while providing clear User Experience and design direction.
- Developing conventional diagrams, wireframes, prototypes, and visual mock-ups
- Designing the interface, interaction flow and key UX decisions for cross-device and cross-platform solutions.
- Manage, track, and report on the effectiveness of new design principles and successful uptake of new features.
- Promote and educate the importance of Customer & User Experience to internal and external teams.
- Create final high-fidelity UI designs according to platform standards and best-practice.
Desired Skills:
- Service Design Execution
- End-To-End User Experience
- Certification in interaction design