UI/UX Specialist

Jul 8, 2022

Experience and Qualifications

  • Matric (essential)

  • Minimum of a bachelor’s degree (essential)

  • Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.

  • 3 to 5 years UX experience

  • Financial services experience is an advantage

  • Proven product development experience

  • Certification in interaction design, new media design, or related field preferred, but other qualifications with practical experience will be accepted

Responsibilities and work outputs
End-To-End User Experience and Service Design Execution

  • Be the accountable party in ensuring ideal customer journey deliverables, in executing unique and innovative digital solutions and experiences.

  • Understand and represent the customer’s requirements and needs throughout the product development lifecycle.

  • Collaborate with resources and internal stakeholders to ensure design requirements adequately reflect the defined business processes and fully support all components of the functional business requirements.

  • Be a hands-on user-design expert, shaping the concept and seeing it through to detailed design and implementation across a variety of devices and platforms.

  • Follow and embed a User Centred Design approach to execute on new business requirements as well as improve the overall experience.

  • Represent the user experience team in providing feedback to business while incorporating market analysis, customer feedback, various platform-specific metrics, and usability findings into designs.

  • Translate business requirements into user centric designs through interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, user testing and research.

  • Conduct user research such as usability testing and competitor reviews.

  • Drive for synergy across wireframes and prototyping of user interfaces, while providing clear User Experience and design direction.

  • Developing conventional diagrams, wireframes, prototypes, and visual mock-ups

  • Designing the interface, interaction flow and key UX decisions for cross-device and cross-platform solutions.

  • Manage, track, and report on the effectiveness of new design principles and successful uptake of new features.

  • Promote and educate the importance of Customer & User Experience to internal and external teams.

  • Create final high-fidelity UI designs according to platform standards and best-practice.

Desired Skills:

  • Service Design Execution
  • End-To-End User Experience
  • Certification in interaction design

