Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Role: Senior Java Developer
Location: Centurion Gauteng (Hybrid remote and office based)
Company: Well established brand within the financial services industry providing innovative market-leading products.
Role:
Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
Prepare and produce releases of software components
Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Ensure any errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team
Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes
Requirements:
Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma
Minimum 5+ years solid development experience in Java
Minimum more than 2 years’ work experience with the Spring Framework
Enterprise Java or JEE development experience would be an advantage
Angular experience would be an advantage
Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools experience an advantage
Proficient in Linux is an advantage
AWS experience is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Java developer
- Spring framework
- JEE