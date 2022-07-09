Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Role: Senior Java Developer

Location: Centurion Gauteng (Hybrid remote and office based)

Company: Well established brand within the financial services industry providing innovative market-leading products.

Role:

Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Ensure any errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team

Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes

Requirements:

Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma

Minimum 5+ years solid development experience in Java

Minimum more than 2 years’ work experience with the Spring Framework

Enterprise Java or JEE development experience would be an advantage

Angular experience would be an advantage

Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools experience an advantage

Proficient in Linux is an advantage

AWS experience is an advantage

Desired Skills:

Java developer

Spring framework

JEE

