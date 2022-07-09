UI/UX Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Role: Senior UI UX Designer

Location: Centurion Gauteng (Hybrid working opportunity)

Company: Well established brand within the financial services industry providing innovative market-leading products.

Purpose:

Extracting and translating business and customer requirements into explicit user experience prototypes, applying user behavior principles and trends, collaborating with a cross functional teams to deliver on the user experience requirements of an evolving business in a fluid and agile manner.

Responsibilities:

Full end to end User Experience and Service Design implementation

Implementing unique and innovative digital solutions and experiences ensuring seamless customer journey deliverables

Conduct user research such as usability testing and competitor reviews and workshops

Designing the interface, interaction flow and key UX decisions for cross-device and cross-platform solutions; -Manage, track, and report on the effectiveness of new design principles and successful uptake of new features.

Requirements:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree (essential)

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.

3 to 5 years UX experience -Financial services experience is an advantage

Certification in interaction design, new media design, or related field preferred, but other qualifications with practical experience will be accepted

Desired Skills:

UI UX designer

work flow

wireframes

Learn more/Apply for this position