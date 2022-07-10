Business Analyst at Syaptor Systems – Gauteng Kyalami

Business Analysis
- Access, solicit, review, and identify new Business intelligence opportunities from management/users and report back monthly
- Design the display of information in interactive dashboards to enable users to make data-driven decision
- Translate opportunities and requirements into solutions and document the functional specification
- Identify data/information needs (manual reporting) that can be replaced with dashboarding methods, using different data sources
- Test and validate new data/information dashboards with users and obtain sign off by users
- Administration and maintenance of allocated business intelligence systems
- Use of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
- Collaborate with system consultants and process experts
- End-to-End Bi Reporting and visualization
Project Support
- Execute data model projects autonomously to manager / customer satisfaction
- Support business and project team with design and modelling of information from data requirements
- Coordinate the go-live of enhancements with all stakeholders through a documented project plan and regular update meetings with minutes
Software Maintenance
- Manage allocated operational systems as per departmental requirements, coordinate support and upgrades from the system vendors
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in computer science, statistics, or information technology
- 2+ years building business intelligence tools and interfaces
- Attention to detail, continuous learner, manages own work, displays good judgement, customer focused, quality orientated, problem solver, analytical thinker, and good communication skills
- Demonstrates knowledge of IT principles, optimal business processes and procedures.
- Increased familiarity with all business processes (sales, engineering, planning etc.) in the group of companies will be required.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma