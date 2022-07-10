Business Analyst at Syaptor Systems

Jul 10, 2022

Business Analysis

  • Access, solicit, review, and identify new Business intelligence opportunities from management/users and report back monthly
  • Design the display of information in interactive dashboards to enable users to make data-driven decision
  • Translate opportunities and requirements into solutions and document the functional specification
  • Identify data/information needs (manual reporting) that can be replaced with dashboarding methods, using different data sources
  • Test and validate new data/information dashboards with users and obtain sign off by users
  • Administration and maintenance of allocated business intelligence systems
  • Use of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
  • Collaborate with system consultants and process experts
  • End-to-End Bi Reporting and visualization

Project Support

  • Execute data model projects autonomously to manager / customer satisfaction
  • Support business and project team with design and modelling of information from data requirements
  • Coordinate the go-live of enhancements with all stakeholders through a documented project plan and regular update meetings with minutes

Software Maintenance

  • Manage allocated operational systems as per departmental requirements, coordinate support and upgrades from the system vendors

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in computer science, statistics, or information technology
  • 2+ years building business intelligence tools and interfaces
  • Attention to detail, continuous learner, manages own work, displays good judgement, customer focused, quality orientated, problem solver, analytical thinker, and good communication skills
  • Demonstrates knowledge of IT principles, optimal business processes and procedures.
  • Increased familiarity with all business processes (sales, engineering, planning etc.) in the group of companies will be required.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

