IT Engineer

Onsite Virtualisation and Hardware Engineer L2

Administration and Management of HPE Hardware & Appliances.

Disaster Recovery (Replication & Testing)

Administration and Management of Dell EMC SAN & Appliances

(Presenting Storage, Zoning, Replication).

Data Lake (Physical)

VMWare Operation (VM Creation, Templates (Windows & Linux), Resource Changes, Tags etc).

Administration VMs.

Docker (container).

iTOP CMDB (Asset Management)

Management of Linux Repository Systems – (RedHat Satellite & Ubuntu).

License Management of VM environment.

Security & Vulnerability Management.

System Monitoring (OS AND VM).

Infrastructure Hardening.

Server Firmware upgrades.

Storage (SAN & Switches) Firmware.

Documentation and SOP’s of Infrastructure environment – Hardware/Virtual.

5+ Years as Datacentre Engineer with relevant certifications and [URL Removed] essential.

Remote, Client offices and physical datacentre environments.

Traveling to and from client’s sites and DC’s

Driving to and from client sites and DC’s.Normal office [URL Removed] and stack of datacentre equipment with help from Junior engineers.