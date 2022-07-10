IT Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Jul 10, 2022

Onsite Virtualisation and Hardware Engineer L2

  • HPE Datacentre equipment
  • Compute and Storage
  • .Dell EMC experience.
  • Veeam Data Lake
  • VMware
  • Advanced knowledge of Linux.

Administration and Management of HPE Hardware & Appliances.
Disaster Recovery (Replication & Testing)

Administration and Management of Dell EMC SAN & Appliances
(Presenting Storage, Zoning, Replication).
Data Lake (Physical)
VMWare Operation (VM Creation, Templates (Windows & Linux), Resource Changes, Tags etc).
Administration VMs.
Docker (container).
iTOP CMDB (Asset Management)
Management of Linux Repository Systems – (RedHat Satellite & Ubuntu).
License Management of VM environment.
Security & Vulnerability Management.
System Monitoring (OS AND VM).
Infrastructure Hardening.
Server Firmware upgrades.
Storage (SAN & Switches) Firmware.
Documentation and SOP’s of Infrastructure environment – Hardware/Virtual.

  • 5+ Years as Datacentre Engineer with relevant certifications and [URL Removed] essential.

  • Remote, Client offices and physical datacentre environments.

  • Traveling to and from client’s sites and DC’s

  • Driving to and from client sites and DC’s.Normal office [URL Removed] and stack of datacentre equipment with help from Junior engineers.

  • Travel to and from clients [URL Removed] transport essential.

Desired Skills:

  • Datacentre
  • linux
  • storage
  • hardware
  • virtual

About The Employer:

– client centric
– team driven

Learn more/Apply for this position