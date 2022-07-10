Musk pull out of Twitter deal

Elon Musk has terminated his proposed acquisition of Twitter, citing several areas he believes Twitter to be in breach of the agreement.

In an 8 July regulatory filing, the Tesla and SpaceX founder said Twitter was in material breach of the acquisition deal because it failed to comply with his requests for spambot account data.

Musk also said the company had dismissed several high-ranking employees, including part of the talent acquisition team, despite assurances that it would keep the operations running as usual.

Twitter is pursuing legal action against Musk.