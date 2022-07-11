Business Analyst – E Commerce – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client has a 12 month Contract position available to be working on site.

Client is a specialist direct importer and wholesale distributor of industrial electrical products, motor control switchgear and electronic automation products.

Diploma in Business Analysis and

Bachelor of Science / BCom (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)

Proficient in process engineering and re-engineering, as well as automation.

Must have experience in Ecommerce platforms, processes and systems, including warehousing & distribution processes and systems.

Reporting to Project Manager

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Advanced technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

The business analyst will join the project team and will work alongside other business analysts and report directly to the project manager.

Main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing.

To succeed in this role, you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Responsibilities:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects

Desired Skills:

Proficient in Engineering

Experience in E-commerce

Warehousing

Distribution

Re- Engineering

Automation

