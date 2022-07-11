Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

We are recruiting a Business Analyst to join the IT Department at the Centurion Office of a financial services provider.

As a Business Analyst, you will support the company’s product and systems development by performing analysis and research tasks. You will be involved in the entire systems lifecycle: defining business requirements, designing solutions, performing essential quality assurance tasks, and documenting systems through to deployment. You will also work with other departments to refine and manage their systems requirements. You will also support other departments by extracting and analysing data from the administration and financial systems. You must be able to communicate effectively at all levels within the organisation and be able to facilitate design and requirements specification sessions.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business, Computer Science, or Information Systems

3+ years of experience in analysing and designing business processes.

Experience with systems design, testing, and troubleshooting is essential.

Financial systems in particular pensions experience is a plus.

Exposure to IBMi systems a bonus.

Overview of duties

Establishes and maintains open, honest communication with all project stakeholders

Identifies an appropriate method to translate business needs into technical requirements.

Creates test plans to validate the technical requirements.

Assists with implementation/implementation or support of new or modified software projects as needed.

To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a vital role in aligning the needs of business with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development Lifecycle methodologies.

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms

Relationship development.

Desired Skills:

business analysis

