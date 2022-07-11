Business Intelligence Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

A Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for 12 months for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst

This BA must have an understanding of both Waterfall and Agile methodology. The current Business Analysis capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on the portfolio, and should be supported by short term contracts to supplement capacity

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY.

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

Solid exposure to Agile methodology

Identifying systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into solution requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business

Planning and executing business analysis

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request

Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking ability

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Agile

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

