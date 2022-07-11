Changing of the guard at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa

Werner Engelbrecht, GM of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA), has departed the organisation and Paul Wendlandt, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s service director, stepped into the role of acting general manager from 1 July 2022.

Wendlandt has been with the company for 19 years and will ensure business stability and continued improvement. He will drive the strategic focus areas of production print, office automation and software and solutions.

During Engelbrecht’s tenure, the company received multiple accolades, created successful partnerships, and enjoyed many business successes. KDZA has held the overall number one position as a leading supplier of MFPs/copiers since 2019 and also retained its position as number one in mono A4 from 2018, and in colour from 2019. The company has also made headway into offering digital document solutions and has successfully entered the production print market.

Another significant contribution overseen by Engelbrecht was the sale of KDZA stake to Nozala Women. The partnership increased KDZA’s black economic empowerment ownership to 35% and in the process it also enhanced the company’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) credentials significantly, despite being a subsidiary of an international manufacturer.

Engelbrecht says he is thankful to the team and all the valued partners at KDZA. “I have learnt an enormous amount in my 16 years with KDZA, and am grateful for all the opportunities afforded to me.”

“KDZA has successfully come through a demanding period and despite the challenges faced, post COVID-19, we had one of the most successful years in our history in South Africa,” says new acting general manager Wendlandt.

“This is due in part to our product and solutions offering and also to the loyalty of our customers and the resilience and hard work of our staff and partners. We intend to remain on track and to continue to strengthen our market leadership position and drive our strategic initiatives to create additional value for our customers and partners in the South African market.”

The process of selecting a new general manager for KDZA is underway and more information will be announced when available.