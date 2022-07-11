Data Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Overview Objective of the role:

A Data Analyst interprets data and turns it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions. Data Analysts gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends – as such a Data Analyst job description should highlight the analytical nature of the role. Once data has been gathered and interpreted, the Data Analyst will report back what has been found in a comprehensive study to the wider business/relevant colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities of the job

Make recommendations about the methods and ways in which a company obtains and analyses data to improve quality and the efficiency of our companies data systems.

Job description should include, but not be limited to:

Develop business acumen and cultivate client relationships

Collecting and interpreting data

Analysing results

Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business

Identifying patterns and trends in data sets

Working alongside points of contact with our clients to drive supportive, more applicable data insights.

Assist in developing scorecards & KPI’s to drive better business behaviour for clients

Learn from and engage with Senior Analysts.

Always ensure that the latest templates are used when preparing and submitting reports to clients

Determine best method to gather, model, manipulate and present data:

Keep up to date on industry trends, best practices, and emerging methodologies

Follow appropriate analytical methodology including: Testing / baseline / measurement /comparators strategy



Performs statistical analysis to support business needs:

Gathers required data and performs data analysis to support needs

Evaluates, processes, analyses, and interprets statistical data

Interprets results using a variety of techniques, ranging from simple data aggregation to complex data mining and statistical modelling

Under guidance, conducts analysis and benefits/risk assessment to estimate outcomes and validate analysis

Communicates to share knowledge and findings:

Presents results in a manner that the business partners can understand

Communicate impact of proposed solutions to business partners

Documents analytical methodologies used in the execution of analytical projects:

Participate in knowledge sharing system to support iterative model builds

Translate scientific methodology to business terms.

Adheres to corporate information protection standards.

Quality and Environment

Actively contribute to creating a behavioural based safety and wellbeing culture of,

Care for the wellbeing of each other.

Quality from start to finish on any task undertaken.

Promote a positive Eyona culture

Contribute to developing a team culture that enables our company to be the best team to work for and to work with.

Actively participate as a member of a united and aligned team.

Put our customers, stakeholders, and the community at the heart of all decision making.

Seek opportunities for self-development, keep up to date on industry trends and continually build your own capability.

