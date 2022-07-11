Front End Software Engineer – Angular

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Front End Software Engineer – Angular to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience

Ensuring high performance

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc Degree or other related field

6 years Front End Development experience

Strong experience with Angular (6+)

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services

What Technologies you will use:

Angular 9+, Bootstrap, Jasmine, KarmaJS, Webpack, Redux

Jquery, Typescript, NPM, CSS, SASS, Materials, C

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Angular 9+

Bootstrap

Jasmine

jQuery

CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position