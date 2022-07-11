We are recruiting an IT Technician to join the Pretoria-East team of an established Business Solutions for cloud ERP, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and Data Analytics company.
2+ year’s relevant experience with excellent knowledge of Office 365
Good knowledge and understanding of
- Microsoft networks and server related software and products.
- Routing and TCP/IP networking protocols.
- Active Directory, Domain hosting and transfers.
- Office 365 Exchange configuration and setup.
- Setting up Mail Servers.
- Implementing IT Security e.g. setup and configuring Firewalls.
Desired Skills:
- Office 365