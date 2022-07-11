IT Technician – Gauteng Menlyn

Jul 11, 2022

We are recruiting an IT Technician to join the Pretoria-East team of an established Business Solutions for cloud ERP, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and Data Analytics company.

2+ year’s relevant experience with excellent knowledge of Office 365
Good knowledge and understanding of

  • Microsoft networks and server related software and products.
  • Routing and TCP/IP networking protocols.
  • Active Directory, Domain hosting and transfers.
  • Office 365 Exchange configuration and setup.
  • Setting up Mail Servers.
  • Implementing IT Security e.g. setup and configuring Firewalls.

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365

