Our client in the Auditing / Accounting industry is seeking a Junior Data Analyst to join their team, based in Umhlanga, Durban. Duties to include:- Performance of Audit Data Analytics including executing pre-defined ADA / CAATS procedures Documentation of evidence following the Firm’s audit methodology and International Standards on Auditing (ISA). Minimum Requirements:- Matric Accounting / Auditing qualification Experience in the following areas:- Conducting ADA/CAAT’s Proficient in one or more of the following:- Microsoft Excel (pivot tables / v-lookups /conditional functions) Microsoft Word CaseWare IDEA and/or ACL Ability to extract data using ODBC or similar methods Basic SQL query skills Understanding of Power Query SAIPA / SAICA / ACCA articles experience advantageous Studying towards a CISA certification advantageous Good verbal communication and reporting skills Good interpersonal skills Hands-on approach Fluent English speaking Own vehicle with valid driver’s license. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
