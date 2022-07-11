New deadline for STB registration

The deadline for applications and registrations for government-subsidised set-top boxes (STBs) for qualifying indigent households has been extended to 30 September 2022.

The call for applications for government-subsidised set-top boxes was first made in October 2015 and extended to 31 October 2021.

According to Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni , the latest deadline is final and there won’t be any furter extensions.

“Noting the decline in STB applications and registrations in recent months and comparing the end of October, end of March and end of June registrations, this period is sufficient for the last registrations,” she says.

The final date for analogue television to be switched off will be announced soon, she adds.

The analogue switch-off (ASO) date of 30 June 2022 was last week knocked back by the Constitutional Court, and that the Minister needed to do more to notify members of the public and inform them about a need to register for STBs with a sense of urgency.

It did, however, acknowledge that the ASO is an urgent national priority so, once adequate notice is given to the public to make informed decisions on whether to register for an STB, digital migration should proceed without further delay.