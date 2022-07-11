QA Tester at Letsema

Do you want to be part of a team delivering high quality digital transformation projects, liaising with clients, IT workstreams and consultants, and gain experience in a high performance company…if you meet the criteria herein, please apply

Role Description:

Create & independently drive automation testing frameworks & plans as well as lead the development & delivery of test scripts for multiple technical products / services (across tribes) e.g. web, mobile, SOA applications, etc. QA includes front – end, back – end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of various enterprise wide solutions. This entails full responsibility for ensuring that multiple / complex products across an estate are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics.

Role Requirements:

QA Engineering:

Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as the automation testing expert

Participate and analyze requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads)

Identify opportunities for automation across the business area’s suite of technical products & services (ongoing)

Leverage a solid understanding of the technical solution architecture and infrastructure context to create relevant & holistic automation testing frameworks based on the analysis & opportunities identified

Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies

Leverage solid understanding of Cl/CD pipeline to configure test scripts & associated frameworks & integrate test suites into the test management system and custom test harnesses.

DevOps:

Follow engineering best practices and provide technical mentorship to other team members

Build product engineer capability in automation testing technologies & general automation testing awareness

Leverage expertise in various coding languages to effectively design & deploy testing requirements for specific products / services

Understand the full technical solution that is being tested – show interest and capability to run the technical solution & the ability to test the viability of the code being developed

Shift team from testing features to supporting & being accountable for full product delivery

People:

Develop others capability in developing and executing automated test scripts using various technologies

Mentor & guide interns & junior automation engineers throughout their development journeys

Quality assure the automation testing & manual testing deliverables of the broader technical teams

Conduct peer/ junior QA engineer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broader QA community

Provide technical subject matter expertise and support in the attraction and recruitment of QA Engineers for the organization

Participate as a subject matter expert in the development & development planning of the broader product engineering team

Risk & Governance:

Ensure compliance with the organization Service Engineering, Risk & Governance policies & practices related to development & testing

Align all testing frameworks and scripts to Group Architecture and Security guidelines

Carry the ‘one stop shop’ accountability for all risk associated with testing design failures following solution deployment

Participate in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Management processes and proactively route cause analyse, mitigate & OR; resolve critical incidents

Realign testing frameworks, monitoring tool application & scripts off the back of any risk related activity/ incidents

Qualification and Experience:

BCom Information Technology

3 – 5 years Banking experience

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

Web Testing

Exploratory Testing

Mobile Testing

Agile Testing

Defect Tracking

ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position