SAS SA gets a new country manager

SAS has announced the appointment of Essie Mokgonyana as country manager and sales director for the brand in South Africa.

Mokgonyana brings more than 15 years of experience in technical roles within the IT industry, with a strong focus on sales and business development, working with clients in public sector as well as telecommunications and banking sectors.

In addition, having served as an executive, non-executive and trustee board member before, Mokgonyana has a strong working knowledge of mapping local business governance practices to be in line with those of the multinational business and the state rules of the country.

Zafir Junaid, regional director: Africa and Emerging Middle East at SAS, says: “We are very proud and excited to welcome Essie to the SAS family! Essie is an admirable professional and, with her dedication towards delivering results and developing the teams she manages, it is not surprising that Essie has excelled in her career path. Essie’s background in the IT industry and experience across multiple sectors aligns well with our strategy in South Africa and Africa as a high growth market.”

Mokgonyana comments: “I am delighted to join SAS – and at such a transformational time. Never before have we experienced such rapid rates of digital transformation in all tiers of society – from government to business and industry, and consumers. And Africa is no exception when it comes to witnessing the potential of digital transformation, particularly during the past two years. I am looking forward to working with our teams, partners and clients to realise the enormous potential we still have to further transform both public and private organisations through adoption of our advanced analytics, AI and cloud-based solutions.”