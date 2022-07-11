Senior Automation Test Analyst – Midrand/ Home – R640 PH at e-Merge IT Recruit – Gauteng Midrand

Great opportunity for a Senior Technical (as in coding experience) Test Analyst to join a high-tech environment that stays ahead of the innovative game within a group that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on JIRA based applications with a wide array of accompanying tools and technologies.
They are in a high-performance space that is progressive and is adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration. APPLY TODAY and take your career to the next level!!
The opportunity has requirements that include exposure to Java as well as:
- Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Requirement review
- Path and Condition Testing
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis
- Resource Utilization
- Maintainability Testing
- Portability Testing
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility
- Technical Test Case creation
- Clear defect capturing
- Defect workflow adherence
- Managing and communicating issues
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution
- Maintenance of automation packs
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs
- Security and Reliability Testing
- Performance Testing
Test Tools used:
- JIRA, ALM, Confluence
- Selenium / UFT
- Serenity / Cucumber
- Apium
- Performance Centre
Reference Number for this position is GZ54702 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand and working from home offering a contract rate of between R530 to R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- ALM
- Apium
- Confluence