Senior Automation Test Analyst – Midrand/ Home – R640 PH at e-Merge IT Recruit

Great opportunity for a Senior Technical (as in coding experience) Test Analyst to join a high-tech environment that stays ahead of the innovative game within a group that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on JIRA based applications with a wide array of accompanying tools and technologies.

They are in a high-performance space that is progressive and is adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration. APPLY TODAY and take your career to the next level!!

The opportunity has requirements that include exposure to Java as well as:

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Requirement review

Path and Condition Testing

API Testing

Static and Dynamic analysis

Resource Utilization

Maintainability Testing

Portability Testing

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility

Technical Test Case creation

Clear defect capturing

Defect workflow adherence

Managing and communicating issues

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness

Familiar with Agile methodologies

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Automatic Test Execution

Maintenance of automation packs

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs

Security and Reliability Testing

Performance Testing

Test Tools used:

JIRA, ALM, Confluence

Selenium / UFT

Serenity / Cucumber

Apium

Performance Centre

Reference Number for this position is GZ54702 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand and working from home offering a contract rate of between R530 to R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Jira

ALM

Apium

Confluence

Learn more/Apply for this position