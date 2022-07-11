Senior Software Engineer (Franschhoek) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Franschhoek

JOIN the growing Digital team of our client, nestled in the picturesque Franschhoek wine valley, seeking your coding expertise to be its next Senior Software Engineer. Your role will entail building innovative digital projects for eCommerce and hospitality businesses across the country, as well as sister estates around the world. The ideal candidate must have 5+ years’ TypeScript, NestJS/Expresss (with Mikro-ORM, GraphQL), and Angular (with Angular Material, NGXS, Apollo GraphQL), have worked with APIs, a solid understanding of web design, navigation, usability best practices, and SEO best practices and able to write clean code, work from existing code & frameworks and reliably implement code edits and identify and fix errors. As this is a senior position, you will be expected to hit the ground running, produce solid high- quality code from day one.

Significant knowledge and experience (5+ years) in TypeScript, NestJS / Express (with Mikro-ORM, GraphQL), and Angular (with Angular Material, NGXS, Apollo GraphQL).

Experience working with APIs.

Must have the ability to write clean code and be able to work from existing code and frameworks.

Must reliably implement code edits and identify and fix errors.

Solid understanding of web design, navigation, usability best practices, and SEO best practices.

Fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

Advantageous –

Previous exposure to the following would be beneficial: GCP (Kubernetes, CloudSQL – MySQL, Redis, CloudRun, Stackdriver, etc.), GitLab, Jira / Confluence, CloudFlare, Terraform and Helm.

Recognise code as a craft.

Genuine interest in web development in an eCommerce environment.

Curious and keep up to date with the latest frameworks and tools.

Take pride in your work and get things done (not 98% done).

Honest and diligent.

Have a strong urge to create and build things.

A proactive problem solver.

You are a team player, that works well independently.

Self-starter, independent worker, and willingness to keep learning.

