Senior Software Engineer – JavaScript iOS Mobile – JHB Hybrid – R1.3 Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Software Engineer – JavaScript iOS Mobile – JHB Hybrid – R1.3 Per Annum

An amazing opportunity is available for a Senior Software Engineer – JavaScript, iOS to join a financial services giant with African roots. You will be joining a team that is committed to developing platforms to engage with and support communities and businesses wherever they operate

In this role you will be required to deliver specialist technical expertise, leadership across the full solution lifecycle to direct the scope, design, quality and refactoring of complex software applications, systems, and integration services, against required standards and timelines. You will also be required to guide teams in the assessment and selection of suitable technologies and lead the quality of end-to-end solution

If you want to join this major bank that is a firm believer in technical innovation and is committed to the latest solutions and the best people, APPLY NOW!!!!

Experience required:

Post Graduate Degree in Information Studies or Information Technology

8 -10 Years broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions

More than 10 years’ experience in multiple technological fields, including solution architecture, with at least 5 years at a technical team lead level

Experience in large, transformational projects and the agile way of work

Frontend (JS), mobile (iOS), backend (Java) experience

Full vaccination against COVID-19 is an inherent requirement of this role.

Desired Skills:

Frontend JS

Backend Java

JavaScript

ios

