Software Engineer (C#/.net) (Cape Town OR Johannesburg) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards

* To Support developers and stakeholders in scoping, progress and status

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

* Minimum C# or VB.Net

* SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

* ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

* Web Services

* .Net Framework

* XML

* IIS

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA

* Ideal MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* Powershell

* UML

* AWS

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

* Adhering to Principles and Values

* Presenting and Communicating Information

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Analysing

* Learning and Researching

* Creating and Innovating

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Adapting and Responding to Change

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

.Net

