Software Engineer (Conditions Monitoring) – 2022_64 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Condition monitoring is a proactive maintenance strategy which enables the effective delivery of value as prescribed by equipment tactics.
The strategy focusses on effective monitoring of various equipment failure mode symptoms such as vibration, oil quality and temperature to detect changes that are indicative of incipient equipment fault conditions.
This is a Contract position until December 2022 (Renewable)
You will be working Remotely for now
To enable the AS&R Digital Transformation Program and to accelerate value delivery, there is a requirement for the ConMon equipment and technology to be integrated into the network.
The requirement at the various business operations is to collect condition monitoring parameters and telemetry from instruments and sensors and to render the data into the Azure environment for data analytics.
Minimum Requirements
- 3-6 Years of industry experience in a Software Development environment.
- Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular, and knowledge and appreciation of web standards.
- Understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, Object-Oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.
- UI test automation frameworks
- Integration of various systems with Azure cloud environment
- Full Stack Development.
- User Interface design.
- Hardware Integration.
- C++, C#, Python
- Architecture Design.
- SQL development
- PI/Honeywell data historian
- Azure experience
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- DevOps Experience. Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required