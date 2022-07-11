Software Engineer (Conditions Monitoring) – 2022_64 at Mediro ICT

Condition monitoring is a proactive maintenance strategy which enables the effective delivery of value as prescribed by equipment tactics.

The strategy focusses on effective monitoring of various equipment failure mode symptoms such as vibration, oil quality and temperature to detect changes that are indicative of incipient equipment fault conditions.

This is a Contract position until December 2022 (Renewable)

You will be working Remotely for now

To enable the AS&R Digital Transformation Program and to accelerate value delivery, there is a requirement for the ConMon equipment and technology to be integrated into the network.

The requirement at the various business operations is to collect condition monitoring parameters and telemetry from instruments and sensors and to render the data into the Azure environment for data analytics.

Minimum Requirements

3-6 Years of industry experience in a Software Development environment.

Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular, and knowledge and appreciation of web standards.

Understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, Object-Oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.

UI test automation frameworks

Integration of various systems with Azure cloud environment

Full Stack Development.

User Interface design.

Hardware Integration.

C++, C#, Python

Architecture Design.

SQL development

PI/Honeywell data historian

Azure experience

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

DevOps Experience. Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Learn more/Apply for this position