Solution Analyst

We are looking for a well motivated Solution Analyst to uplift service level customers across Africa. Agile experience and work close with a DevOps team will be an advantage.

Min 5 Years business and system analyst experience

Roles and Responsibilities:

Min in 5 years business & systems analysis experience

Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams

Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practice to elicit, define and organize business requirements.

Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realized.

Work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes

Banking domain experience, preferred.

Expertise in Systems Design & Integration

Desired Skills:

Agile

Integration

System Design

Devops

