We are looking for a well motivated Solution Analyst to uplift service level customers across Africa. Agile experience and work close with a DevOps team will be an advantage.
Min 5 Years business and system analyst experience
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Min in 5 years business & systems analysis experience
- Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams
- Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams
- Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practice to elicit, define and organize business requirements.
- Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realized.
- Work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes
- Banking domain experience, preferred.
- Expertise in Systems Design & Integration
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Integration
- System Design
- Devops