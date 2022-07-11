Solution Analyst

Jul 11, 2022

We are looking for a well motivated Solution Analyst to uplift service level customers across Africa. Agile experience and work close with a DevOps team will be an advantage.
Min 5 Years business and system analyst experience
Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Min in 5 years business & systems analysis experience

  • Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams

  • Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams

  • Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques, and practice to elicit, define and organize business requirements.

  • Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realized.

  • Work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes

  • Banking domain experience, preferred.

  • Expertise in Systems Design & Integration

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Integration
  • System Design
  • Devops

