Solution Architect

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business [URL Removed] a structured data warehouse architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the [URL Removed] must have a working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles and understanding of the retail business [URL Removed] must lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development [URL Removed] to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, [URL Removed] that the Data Warehousing approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture [URL Removed] and develop the overall data warehousing architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Data Warehousing
- ETL
- SSIS
- Talend
- SAP Data Services
- data modelling
- Business Analysis
- Solution Architecture
- Agile
- TOGAF
- SOA
- RDBMS
- TALEND
- Kinesis
- Selinium
- Teradata
- Oracle 12c
- Cloudera
- Alteryx
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Africa’s largest supermarket retailer,and act for change.
The communities they serve are always at the core of their business.