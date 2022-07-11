Solution Architect

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business [URL Removed] a structured data warehouse architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the [URL Removed] must have a working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles and understanding of the retail business [URL Removed] must lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development [URL Removed] to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, [URL Removed] that the Data Warehousing approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture [URL Removed] and develop the overall data warehousing architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Data Warehousing

ETL

SSIS

Talend

SAP Data Services

data modelling

Business Analysis

Solution Architecture

Agile

TOGAF

SOA

RDBMS

TALEND

Kinesis

Selinium

Teradata

Oracle 12c

Cloudera

Alteryx

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Africa’s largest supermarket retailer,and act for change.

The communities they serve are always at the core of their business.

Learn more/Apply for this position