Solution Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 11, 2022

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business [URL Removed] a structured data warehouse architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the [URL Removed] must have a working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles and understanding of the retail business [URL Removed] must lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development [URL Removed] to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, [URL Removed] that the Data Warehousing approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture [URL Removed] and develop the overall data warehousing architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team and other Solution Architects.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Data Warehousing
  • ETL
  • SSIS
  • Talend
  • SAP Data Services
  • data modelling
  • Business Analysis
  • Solution Architecture
  • Agile
  • TOGAF
  • SOA
  • RDBMS
  • TALEND
  • Kinesis
  • Selinium
  • Teradata
  • Oracle 12c
  • Cloudera
  • Alteryx

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Africa’s largest supermarket retailer,and act for change.
The communities they serve are always at the core of their business.

