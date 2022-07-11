SQL DBA at Leisure Options – Gauteng Bryanston

Jul 11, 2022

Your task as the SQL Database Administrator would have dual responsibility towards IT Hardware and Software

Education

  • Matric + related IT certificate or Diploma
  • 3+ years relevant IT and software experience

KPA’s

  • Software installation and Maintenance
  • Data Management
  • Specialised Data Handling
  • Database Backup and Recovery
  • Security Administration
  • User Management
  • Network and storage Capacity Planning
  • Network and storage Performance Monitoring
  • Database Tuning
  • Software, hardware and Network Troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Sql Server
  • Mysql
  • Database Administration
  • Data Management
  • SQL Server Database Administration
  • MS SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.

A first-class employer…
3 Reasons to work for Dream

– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.
– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.
– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

