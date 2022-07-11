System Analyst

Description:
Our client is one of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles seeks the expertise of a Systems Analyst to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification Required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous.

Job Purpose:

  • Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA, Microservices, Kubernetes
  • Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
  • Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
  • Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)
  • Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)
  • Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems
  • Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous

Job Outputs:

  • Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify)
  • Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
  • Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture
  • Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts
  • Responsible for automated interface testing with testing tools like SoapUI/Postman
  • Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for client globally
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Micrservices
  • micro services
  • micro-services
  • Supply Chain
  • Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

